Hijacked vehicle , one arrested with AK47

Swift response by the police led to the recovery of an AK47 rifle, 9mm pistol, hijacked vehicle and an arrest of one suspect.

Police received information from the community about a hijacked Nissan Qashqai that was driving along N12 towards Johannesburg and responded very fast.

Police spotted the vehicle that matched the description given and stopped it. Upon searching the occupant and the vehicle, police recovered an AK47 rifle and a 9mm pistol.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in Yeoville.

The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with possession of hijacked vehicle and unlicensed firearms.

The suspect will appear at Benoni Magistrate’s court in due course.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Deliwe De Lange, would like to thank the community for providing the police with information and for becoming the eyes and ears of the police.

South Africa Today – South Africa News