Hijacked truck and R1 million liquor cargo recovered, 6 arrested

Hijackings, business and house robberies were once again dealt a heavy blow by the South African Police Service with the swift arrest of six suspects in Cleveland, Johannesburg East, for possession of a hijacked truck.

On Thursday morning, 21 September 2017, a truck transporting liquor was allegedly hijacked in Boksburg North.

The truck and its cargo were recovered by Gauteng Police in less than 24 hours at a self storage facility in Cleveland, alongside two other vehicles, a BMW X6 and a Nissan NP200 that are suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime.

The estimated total value of the recovered liquor amounts to over R1 million.

The six suspects will appear in court soon, while police will continue with the investigation to also ascertain whether the suspects could be linked to any other crimes in Gauteng and possibly beyond the borders of the Province.

Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of Police commends the members for the swift arrest of the suspects, and encourages them to maintain the vigor and diligence towards making Gauteng a safe and secure place for its residents and businesses.

