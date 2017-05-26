Four killed in Putfontein shootout with police

Four men have been killed and two others injured this morning following a shootout on the N12 near the Putfontein turn off in Benoni.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene and found two light motor vehicles on the side of the road.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found two men, believed to have been suspected, lying inside of the vehicles. Unfortunately, both men had already succumbed to their gunshot wounds. Nothing could be done for the men and they were declared dead.

Two other men, also believed to have been suspected, were found lying a short distance away in the veld. These men had also sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were later declared dead.

Two law enforcement officers were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. The men were treated and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News