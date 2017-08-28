Four arrested with drugs, Or Tambo international airport

In an on going multidisciplinary, proactive fight against crime in and around ORTIA, members of the Customs Division of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the Crime Intelligence Division of the SAPS arrested four suspects after they were found to be in the possession of drugs.

This and many other successes have been the result of the multidisciplinary task team, which has been established to fight crimes at the airport and keep it safe.

The four suspects, aged between 20 and 35, were arrested on the weekend of 26 and 27 August 2017. Two of the arrested suspects are believed to be drug mules who swallowed narcotics and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

The X rays revealed that the suspects had swallowed foreign objects. The suspects were held for observation until the condom bullets, which contained the drugs, were retrieved.

The third suspect was arrested after his luggage was randomly selected for inspection purposes. Cocaine was found in his check in luggage.

The fourth suspect was arrested after information was received in a joint operation between the Crime Intelligence Division, the Operational Response Services Division, the National Intervention Unit and the members of the Customs Division of SARS.

During the operation, the unidentified suspect and the bag were taken to the Customs search area for inspection purposes. Drugs, suspected to be cocaine, were found concealed in more than 20 fruit cans in his bag.

All the suspects will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court today for the possession of illegal drugs and for possession with the intent to distribute drugs.

