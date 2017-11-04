Foiled armed robbery, 2 arrested after shootout, Eden Park

Two suspects were arrested at Eden Park today for possession of vehicles that were allegedly hijacked, for attempted murder, for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

It is alleged that the suspects were on their way to commit a robbery when they were stopped by the police.

Suspects started shooting at the police who retaliated. One suspect was shot on the lower and upper body and the other suspect was arrested on the spot.

An injured suspect was taken to hospital under police guard. Police officers were not injured during the shootout.

Police are hunting for three suspects who are still at large.

South Africa Today – South Africa News