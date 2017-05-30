Fatal shooting during Vanderbijlpark robbery.

At around 11 am yesterday morning, Monday 29 May 2017, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a shooting in Vanderbijlpark. Reports from the scene indicate that men were trying to rob a house when the incident occurred. The exact details around the shooting and the preceding events will form part of the police investigation.

Upon arrival, paramedics found that a man had been shot and had died of his injuries at the scene. Documentation pertaining to the man’s death was completed by Netcare 911 paramedics and handed over to authorities at the scene.

The local SAPS were at the scene and investigating.

South Africa Today – South Africa News