Farmer shot and killed on his farm near Fochville

Another farmer was murdered on his farm outside Fochville, in Gauteng on Tuesday.

Willie Barnard was transferred to a hospital after he was shot but died from wounds sustained while on the trip to the hospital.

It is reported that two men around 12:30 went to the farm, looking for work and Barnard told them to leave. The two men returned later on, and a fight broke out, and Barnard was shot.

Leaner Venter from ER24 told Maroela Media, one of the farmers in the district tried to transport Barnard in his bakkie to the hospital, and ER24 found them alongside the road, but the wounded Barnard was already dead.

Tinus van Zyl, head of CPI security who arrived on the scene, reported that neighbors responded to the incident.

“Our people arrived on the scene and found two suspects tied up, and with our dogs, searched for other possible suspects,” said Van Zyl. According to him, several people assisted.

According to Col. Lungelo Dlamini, from the SAP, the attack happened when the two suspects asked the farm workers for water, and the workers took them to the house to get the water. “The suspects just fired shots, and the 63-year-old farmer died,” said Dlamini

Dlamini confirmed that two suspects were apprehended and that no gun was found.

According to Ian Cameron of Afriforum, there were six farm attacks in the past 48 hours, and that three people had died.

