Elderly man shot and wounded near Tarlton

A 71-year-old male victim was shot several times and seriously wounded at his home situated in Wolwekrans, Tarlton, on Thursday, May 4.

Apparently, two male suspects, one believed to be an employee knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, the employee asked for money, and the victim replied that he could not give any money as he had already received his salary. Without any warning, the friend fired several shots at the man,.

The two suspects fled on foot.

The community security and policed were alerted and responded to the incident.

The victim was transferred to hospital and receiving treatment for gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The police are investigating the incident, and the suspects remain at large.

