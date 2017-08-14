Competition Commission tightens security following laptop theft

The Competition Commission has taken measures to enhance security at its premises after two laptops were stolen last week.

“There has been a security breach at the offices of the Competition Commission. Two laptops were stolen on Tuesday, 8 August, from the division responsible for investigations into cartel conduct,” said the commission on Saturday.

The commission, which is an entity of the Department of Economic Development, said the matter was reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the case has subsequently been transferred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) for further investigation.

“The commission has taken the necessary measures and safeguards to enhance security,” it said.

The commission is empowered by the Competition Act to investigate, control and evaluate restrictive business practices, abuse of dominant positions and mergers in order to achieve equity and efficiency in the South African economy.

