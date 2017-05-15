At 18h50 on Sunday night, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to a collision on the N3 North near the London Road off ramp in Gauteng. Reports from the scene indicate that four vehicles collided, exact detail to the cause is still speculative and will form part of the police investigation.

Paramedics arrived at the scene in the pouring rain, they found accident debris and the twisted frames of the vehicles spread over a large area. Some of the vehicles were found wedged on the barriers. After the occupants were examined, it was found that they all escaped uninjured.

Paramedics have been inundated with accidents during this wet and cold spell. We plea with all the road users to slow down, increase your following distances and keep your headlights on to improve visibility.

