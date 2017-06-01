Body of woman found with gun shot wounds in Kameeldrift

Kameeldrift SAPS appeal for information after the body of a woman was discovered in Kameeldrift, Tshwane yesterday, 31 May 2017.

This discovery occurred during the time when Gauteng police are working tirelessly to combat and address crime committed against women and children.

It is alleged that the employees were reporting on duty at the plot when they noticed the body lying on the side of the road, it is then that they called the police.

When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered that it was a body of a woman with gun shot wounds on the upper body.

The deceased can be between the ages of 25-35 and was wearing a black skirt and black jacket.

The motive for the murder is unknown and the body has not been identified.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to please contact the nearest police station or alternatively call crime stop on 08600 10111.

