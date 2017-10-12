Attack on police officers condemned

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned an attack of South African Police Service (SAPS) officers, which happened in Vanderbijlpark, south of Gauteng.

On Tuesday, police conducted an operation by the K9 unit at a house that is reportedly well-known for drug dealing.

“SAPS found four occupants, who were inside the house, with one occupant of Nigerian nationality deceased,” the Ministry of Police said in a statement.

One Nigerian man allegedly came to the scene and started to attack the SAPS with broken bottles, resulting in six police officers from the K9 unit being seriously injured.

The injured police officers had to be taken to Medi-Clinic in Vereeniging for medical treatment.

“No amount of anger can justify an attack of police officers. Undermining the police is equivalent to undermining the authority of the State,” Minister Mbalula said.

The Minister expects SAPS to do everything in its power, within the ambit of the law, to bring about normality and calm in Vanderbijlpark.

“Let’s all await the results of the post-mortem and anyone who’s found guilty must face the might of the law,” Minister Mbalula said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News