Alert Brakpan CPF member corners 3 housebreaking suspects

The community police forum member spotted his neighbor’s gate open and an unknown vehicle inside the yard and he drove straight to the gate to block it at Alexandria Street Dalview in Brakpan.

The community member alleged that his neighbor left the gate key with him and he was surprised when he noticed the gate opened.

Soon after, he noticed 3 suspects coming from the house running to the vehicle and unfortunately the gate was blocked.

The police were alerted and they responded quickly and all suspects were arrested.

All the arrested suspects will be charged with house breaking. The vehicle they were using is also confiscated.

