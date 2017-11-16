4 suspected robbers arrested with AK47’s in hijacked vehicle

Police from Gauteng Provincial Trio Task Team received information about a group of suspects driving in a vehicle that is allegedly involved in armed robberies in and around Gauteng.

The team immediately acted on information and identified the BMW with four occupants on the N12 towards Mpumalanga Province.

Upon searching the suspects and the vehicle, police found two AK47 rifles and a number of ammunition in their possession.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that the BMW was hijacked in Kempton Park, recently.

It is suspected that the men were on their way to commit armed robbery. Investigation will be conducted to establish whether the suspects cannot be linked to other crimes.

Suspects are expected to appear in the magistrates’ court soon.

South Africa Today – South Africa News