4 suspected robbers arrested with AK47’s in hijacked vehicle

0
4 suspected robbers arrested with AK47's in hijacked vehicle, Photo: SAPS
4 suspected robbers arrested with AK47's in hijacked vehicle, Photo: SAPS

Police from Gauteng Provincial Trio Task Team received information about a group of suspects driving in a vehicle that is allegedly involved in armed robberies in and around Gauteng.

The team immediately acted on information and identified the BMW with four occupants on the N12 towards Mpumalanga Province.

Upon searching the suspects and the vehicle, police found two AK47 rifles and a number of ammunition in their possession.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that the BMW was hijacked in Kempton Park, recently.

It is suspected that the men were on their way to commit armed robbery. Investigation will be conducted to establish whether the suspects cannot be linked to other crimes.

Suspects are expected to appear in the magistrates’ court soon.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Festive Season operation underway closing illegal ... Safer Festive Season operation aiming to focus on illegal liquor outlets starts successfully with the closing of illegal liquor outlets and forms part...
Diepsloot residents do not trust police Even specific black communities apparently lost their confidence in the police's ability to wipe out crime. Residents of Diepsloot near Johannesbur...
Mob justice, six die after vicious attack, Diepslo... The Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, has issued a stern warning to the public to refrain from taking ...
Alert Brakpan CPF member corners 3 housebreaking s... The community police forum member spotted his neighbor's gate open and an unknown vehicle inside the yard and he drove straight to the gate to block i...