4 illegal miners killed, 15 arrested in gun battle, Boksburg

In an ensuing shoot out between the police and illegal miners, four of the miners were fatally shot and 15 others arrested at an open field in Boksburg policing area.

The shooting started in the early hours of the morning of 23 November 2017, after the members of Ekurhuleni Metro Police and SAPS reacted to information about explosives which were being brought to the area for illegal mining.

When police confronted the illegal miners, they were shot at and they returned fire. During the ensuing gun battle, four miners were allegedly shot and killed and 15 others were arrested.

The arrested suspects will be charged with cases of attempted murder, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition as well as illegal immigration as they are suspected to be Lesotho nationals. An inquest docket will be opened for illegal miners that were fatally shot.

A member of Ekurhuleni Metro police was also slightly wounded in the face and has been taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Police will be patrolling the area whilst they are still searching for other firearms suspected to have been thrown into the water stream due the shooting incident.

