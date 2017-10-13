4 house robbery suspects arrested, Rustenburg

Hekpoort SAPS members were conducting joint Vehicle Control point with Magalisburg SAPS members at R24 and Newthorndale road, led by Captain Mlambo.

Constable September pulled off a Corsa lite sport with 4 occupants. Constable Sekano, Constable Pharamela, Captain Mlambo searched the vehicle and found items that were suspected to be stolen (laptops, cellphones, clothes and other items)

Within those items was a cellphone covered with foil. Police opened the phone and phoned one of the dialed list. The person who answered the phone told the police that the phone belong to his boss from Rustenburg, and was robbed the previous night, 11 October 2017. A case of House Robbery was opened at Rustenburg SAPS.

Their vehicle tested negative, but is a recovered stolen vehicle, with Bramley case number. Suspects were transferred to Rustenburg cells, and will appear at Rustenburg Magistrate Court on Friday, 13 October 2017.

Station Commander of Hekpoort SAPS Captain MT Zwane applauded the hard work done by the members. “Team work yield positive results, these suspects will be linked to more cases,” said the Captain.

