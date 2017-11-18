3000 dagga plants destroyed and R600k dagga recovered

Gauteng police and the community from various sectors have joined hands to deal and fight the scourge of drugs and substance abuse in the province.

The community is responding positively to the call by the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Deliwe De Lange, to report criminal activities and to work with the police in exposing and arresting the perpetrators of crime.

Through this collaboration, dagga to the estimated value of R600 000 was recovered in Duduza and 3000 dagga plants destroyed in Muldersdrift. Suspects were also arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs.

On the 17 November 2017 at about 02:00, police from Provincial Investigation Unit acted on a tip off from the community and arrested a 42 year old man after he was found with dagga to the estimation street value of R600 000.

In Muldersdrift, the police, security companies and the community conducted an operation whereby a large dagga plantation was discovered and approximately 3000 dagga plants were destroyed.

As if that was not enough, police continued to raid and close down illegal liquor outlets in Muldersdrift, while confiscating large volume of alcohol.

Working relationship between the community and the police also paid off in Vila Lisa, Dawn Park. Police responded swiftly to information received from the community and arrested a 20 year old man for dealing in drugs.

The power of community police relations goes a long way in fighting crime and cannot be undermined by the criminals.

South Africa today – South Africa News