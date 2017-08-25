3 arrested with R7,8 million of abalone, Norkem Park

On 24 August 2017 at about 17:30, surveillance was conducted on suspect who was being investigated for the illegal dealing and smuggling of Abalone.

Members of the National CIG and Benoni Dog Unit went to the suspect’s residence in Norkem Park and subsequently arrested three suspects aged 31, 36, and 42 for the illegal possession of Abalone and a processing plant facilitated to process Abalone and were detained at Norkem Park SAPS.

Abalone to the value of R7 800 000-00, a white Jaguar, a blue Ford Focus and drying equipment to the value of R700 000-00 as well as R20 000-00 cash were seized.

South Africa Today – South Africa News