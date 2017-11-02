3 arrested with illegal firearm after hijacking, Birch Acres

The Ekurhuleni North Cluster Tracing Team worked tirelessly on the morning of 1 November 2017, to trace suspects of a bank following.

The members received a tip off from one of their reliable sources. The information was followed up and three suspects were arrested around 14:00 at Isimuku Street, Birch Acres, Next to Birch Acres Mall.

The suspects were found in possession of a vehicle that was allegedly hijacked at gun point by two suspects on Saturday 28 October 2017, at Tianong Section.

Upon officers searching the suspects and the car, they found two suspects in possession of firearms, one described to be a toy gun. The second firearm a 9mm with serial numbers filed off and a magazine with five live ammunition.

The police are following all information that can link the suspects to other crimes committed in the cluster.

The hijacked motor vehicle, a Toyota Auris, orange in colour was found fitted with false registration plates.The firearm will be taken for ballistic tests.

All three male suspects aged between 31 and 36 will appear at Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court soon, facing charges of possession of hijacked motor vehicle, unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

