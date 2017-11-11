2 arrested with R300k worth of stolen cigarettes, Soweto

A joint operation by Eldorado Park SAPS members, JMPD and Soweto K9 Unit led to the arrest of three suspects for various crimes.

SAPS members acted swiftly after a tip off leading to the arrest of a suspect for possession of stolen goods and robbery at Kliptown area Soweto. Members proceeded to the identified premises at Freedom Park where they arrested the owner for possession of stolen goods (cigarettes) and possession of a firearm suspected of being used in the commission of crime.

The suspect (40) and his accomplice who is 42 years of age were arrested. The value of cigarettes is estimated at R300 000.

In another separate case, a 24 year old suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

