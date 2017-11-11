2 arrested with R300k worth of stolen cigarettes, Soweto

0
2 arrested with R300k worth of stolen cigarettes, Soweto
2 arrested with R300k worth of stolen cigarettes, Soweto

A joint operation by Eldorado Park SAPS members, JMPD and Soweto K9 Unit led to the arrest of three suspects for various crimes.

SAPS members acted swiftly after a tip off leading to the arrest of a suspect for possession of stolen goods and robbery at Kliptown area Soweto. Members proceeded to the identified premises at Freedom Park where they arrested the owner for possession of stolen goods (cigarettes) and possession of a firearm suspected of being used in the commission of crime.

The suspect (40) and his accomplice who is 42 years of age were arrested. The value of cigarettes is estimated at R300 000.

In another separate case, a 24 year old suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Robbery and shoot out at Carlswarld shopping cente... Gauteng police arrested five suspects and recovered four unlicensed firearms soon after a cellular phone shop was robbed in Carlswarld Shopping Centre...
Serial rapist handed five life sentences plus 100 ... The Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, has welcomed the sentencing of convicted serial rapist, Charles ...
Owner shot in supermarket robbery, 3 arrested, Khu... With Gauteng Police having intensified the effort to bring down trio and contact crimes in the Province, police in the early hours of Friday, 10 Novem...
Corrupt traffic officials in Centurion A resident of Verwoerdburg had to deal with the corruption of traffic officials of the Tshwane Metro Council on Sunday evening. He was on his way t...