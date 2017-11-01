2 arrested after gruesome kidnapping and murder

A dedicated Detectives Task team together with Crime Intelligence made a major breakthrough by arresting two suspects aged 50 and 51 in a case in which Thulisile Ngwenya was allegedly kidnapped and murdered.

The pair’s arrest in Johannesburg on Monday, 30 October 2017 came after a thorough and intensive investigation by the team that managed to recover the deceased’s cell phone.

Ngwenya (56), who was an educator at Lekoko Primary School outside Mahikeng, was reported missing on Sunday, 22 October 2017.

That was after she was last seen on Saturday 21 October 2017 while going to one of the banks in town. Her decomposed body was found by a shepherd on Wednesday, 25 October 2017 near Bokone village, Mahikeng.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 01 November 2017 facing charges of kidnapping and murder.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded the team for working tirelessly to track and apprehend the suspects. She said further that the arrest will serve as deterrence to potential criminals that crime does not pay and that the suspects committed a horrific act which must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

