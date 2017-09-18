Gas hijacking on the table?

Two “new Guptas,” as they were baptized by the Sunday Times, appeared on the scene in the persons of two former prisoners, Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene.
They are standing as BEE partners for a multi-billion rand gas project.

Both are confidences of chief Jacob Zuma and visited Russia three weeks ago to negotiate with the Russian company, Rosgeo.

State Security Minister David Mahlobo and two senior officials of the Central Energy Fund were with the two in the plane to Russia. Mahlobo’s presence was believed to give creditworthiness to the “ex-prison voices” as partners.

Kunene was also involved in the leaked e-mails to paint Cyril Ramaphosa as a sex pervert to sink his candidacy as successor to Zuma.

McKenzie has indicated that he will sue the Sunday Times because they call him the “new Gupta.”

