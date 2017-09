The AA predicts that fuel prices will rise sharply on 6 September 2017.

Petrol is likely to increase by 61 cents per liter, while diesel will increase by 46 cents.

The increase is attributable to the increase in oil prices and not so much to the weakening rand, although the weaker rand does play a role in it.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

