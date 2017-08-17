Free thinking is the enemy of the ANC government

Free thinking is the enemy of corruption and power abuses and, by definition, the enemy of the ANC government, said Mr. Wouter Wessels, FF Plus MP, during a session of the Free State Legislature.

Mr. Wessels said the fact that the ANC wants to discipline its own parliamentarians who voted for the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma proves this.

“The fact that the South African education system is in such a disgrace is further evidence of it.”

“The ANC can not afford free thought because they can no longer control their voters with food parcels, T-shirts and scary stories about white people,” said Mr. Wessels.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

