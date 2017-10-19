Zwane tries to hide involvement in state capture

The Mineral Resources Minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, is making anxious strides to conceal his share of state capture and specifically with regard to the Vrede Dairy Project in the Free State.

So said Mr. Wouter Wessels, FF Plus MP in the Free State Legislature.

According to Zwane, the FF Plus and other opposition parties supported the Vrede Dairy Project, which cost the taxpayer almost R570 million and sponsored a Gupta wedding.

Wessels said it’s a “blatant lie.” The FF Plus was, in principle, in favor of the development programs of the department that was earmarked for executing agricultural processing in the Free State.

“The FF Plus is in favor of adding value to the agricultural industry in the Free State and, therefore, as proposed by the former MEC for Agriculture, these projects were, in principle, acceptable.”

“The Vrede Dairy Project has never been specifically presented to parties and certainly not the way the implementation of the agent (Estina Pty Ltd) with Gupta ties was applied. The project finally meant nothing to the people who would benefit from it.”

Millions of rand’s of taxpayers money have been transferred to overseas Gupta bank accounts, and Zwane was among other things on a Gupta-funded trip to India after he approved this controversial project as the then MEC of Agriculture in the Free State.”

“He is now blatantly dishonest with the parliamentary committee because anxious cats make anxious leaps,” said Wessels.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

