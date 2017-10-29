Two injured after Sasolburg cash-in-transit heist

Two people sustained several injuries on 28 October 2017 when a cash-in-transit heist occurred along the R57 south near Sasolburg.

At approximately 3pm, paramedics from ER24 and other services attended the scene where they found the vehicle lying on its side next to the road. One of the occupants was found a few meters away from the vehicle. It is believed that he was ejected from the back of the vehicle when it overturned. An emergency medical helicopter was called to the scene to airlift him to hospital.

Paramedics and fire fighters had to use several rescue tools to free the driver that was still trapped in the front of the vehicle. They managed to break open the windscreen and remove the driver. He was treated for injuries ranging from scrapes and bruises to possible back and neck injuries. He was later transported to hospital.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated by the local authorities that attended the scene.

