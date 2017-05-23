The Free State National Botanical Garden wins Gold Award 3 times in a row at BloemShow Expo

The Free State National Botanical Garden (FS NBG) in Bloemfontein, has for the 3rd time in a row won the Bloemfontein Show Gold Award for its magnificent biodiversity haven exhibit showcasing the garden’s fascinating natural vegetation which consists of grasslands, woodlands, fascinating Karoo plants, succulents and bulbous plants. This was the Free State NBG’s third year at the Bloemfontein Show alongside many Government Departments/entities and privately owned companies who showcased their services and unique product offering.

The Bloemfontein Show, known as BloemShow, is an international annual exhibition show hosted between April and May over a 10 days. The show is one South Africa’s entertainment trade events which combines arts, agriculture and exhibition activities. The Bloem Show has proven over the last 134 years to be one of the major events in Bloemfontein, contributing significantly to the economic growth of the city and the region.

The Show creates an economic injection of more than R33 million into the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality through spinoffs from spending at local businesses, hospitality accommodation, fuel stations and food companies.

The Free State National Botanical Garden, the province’s 50-yr old treasure trove of biodiversity which spans a valley between picturesque dolerite koppies which are capped with rugged rock outcrops, is one of the ten(10) National Botanical Gardens managed by the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI). The garden promotes Biodiversity Education through its various education activities and programmes and also serves the public as an environmental information hub. The Garden also provides Students & Internship programmes as part of SANBI’s Human Capital Development mandate. Some of its features includes but not limited to: The Garden of Hope; the Medicinal Garden; Water Wise Garden which illustrates the use of indigenous Free State plants to conserve water in domestic gardens and many more.

The public can enjoy various activities such as guided education tours undertaken by the Environmental Education division, explore Motshetshe walking trails, enjoy a picnic in the garden while spotting various fauna and learning more about our flora, use the Lapa for themed parties, relax while enjoying a ‘get-together’ braai with friends and/or family. The garden provides exquisite picture-perfect landscapes for those needing family photo-shoots, while the restaurant overlooking the dam provides variety of divine food from the menu, the Marquee lawn are is a perfect place for wedding ceremonies, and lastly, why not buy a memorabilia from our arts shop and purchase a plant from the nursery selection.