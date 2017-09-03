Swift police action foils planned robbery, 4 arrested

Intelligence operatives received information about a planned robbery. A joint operation comprising members of Crime Intelligence, K9 Unit, and Public Order Policing Unit was immediately set up.

A white Audi A5 with four occupants travelling from Phuthaditjhaba was traced in the vicinity of a targeted bank in Bethlehem.

Members of the police reacted swiftly to arrest all four suspects. The vehicle in which they were travelling was confirmed as having been hijacked in Gauteng earlier this year.

A 9mm pistol with live rounds was also recovered.

The suspects will appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court soon facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

South Africa Today – South Africa News