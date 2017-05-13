Sterling investigative work secures harsh sentence

Two suspects aged 23 and 25 were today senteced to life imprisonment each for rape and robbery. This after five suspects allegedly raped the 30 year old mother and robbed her 11 year old son of a cellphone in October 2011 at about 18:00. The Mother and son hitchhiked from Bloemfontein to Soutpan.

After being dropped off at Soutpan the mother and her son were approached by a group of suspects. The mother told the boy to run to a nearby house and ask for help. Two of the suspects chased the boy and robbed him off his mother’s cellphone while the others forcefully took the mother to the back of a truck where she was raped. The victim managed to escape and a motorist took her to Bayswater SAPS where a case of rape and robbery was opened for investigation.

Detective Sergeant Molebogeng Bosman from Parkweg Family violence, Child protection and Sexual Offences Unit, took over investigations and five suspects were arrested in Virginia, Welkom and Theunissen. Three were acquitted after they could not be linked to the crime, however Ramasilo Petrus Mohapi (23) and Machesele Joseph Moloi (25) were both sentenced to life imprisonment each for robbery and rape.

