Police close in on a theft out of motor vehicle syndicate

A 43 year old man was caught in possession of vehicle breaking equipment in the Bethlehem CBD on 26 August in what appears to be a breakthrough in theft out of motor vehicle incidents in the town.

A member of the community made a frantic stop of a patrolling police vehicle after witnessing the suspect and an accomplice allegedly breaking into a car parked at a shopping complex.

A search for men fitting the description ensued. A block away, the suspect was stopped and searched. Vehicle breaking equipment was found in his possession.

Bethlehem Cluster Commander Maj Gen Jan Tsotetsi applauds the member of the public who took time and effort in bringing about the breakthrough.

“It is citizens who actively participate by raising the alarm who will see our country become a crime free zone. We believe that this arrest offers us the opportunity to peruse the syndicate with increased vigor. Those who have been working in cahoots with the suspect can be rest assured that we are gunning for them, “he warned the syndicate sternly.

South Africa Today – South Africa News