Man locked in the back of truck during Ficksburg hijacking

A man was left seriously injured this morning after an apparent hijacking in the Meqhaleng Informal Settlement in Ficksburg, Free State.

ER24 paramedics responded to a nearby church were the driver was reportedly found.

Upon arrival, paramedics found the man being treated by staff members from the church. Assessments showed that the man had sustained numerous wounds and was in a serious condition.

Paramedics treated the man and thereafter transported him to Ficksburg Provincial Hospital for further care.

It is understood that the two men had been unloading bread off their truck when they were approached by an unknown number of men. One man was locked in the back of the truck while the driver was being attacked. The man managed to escape and run to a nearby church.

The truck was apparently found a short time later. The man that was locked in the back of the truck was found unharmed.

Local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

