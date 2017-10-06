Honorary doctorate for corruption

Ace Magashule, the Premier of the Free State, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Bahcesehir. The university is in Turkey.

It is pointed out that a former Free State Premier and current leader of Cope, Mosiua Lekota, fired Magashule as MEC for complaints of corruption against him.

Also, the Vrede Dairy farm project of R185 million is linked to Magashule while his family benefits from the Gupta project.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

