FF Plus is filing a complaint against EFF for illegal posters

The FF Plus has filed complaints against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) relating to posters illegally attached to walls, under bridges and other surfaces.

The EFF acts against regulations in the By-laws of the Electoral Act and the Metsimaholo Municipality.

The FF Plus has filed complaints against the EFF at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) as well as the municipality administrator and the municipality’s head of traffic services.

An election will soon take place in the municipality concerned, which includes several towns in the Free State.

In several other places, the FF Plus is part of a coalition government together with the DA and EFF.

