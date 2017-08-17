Farm house burglary, three appear in court, Petrus Steyn

Petrus Steyn police are at it again. Three men appeared in the local Magistrates’ Court on 16 August facing charges of possession of items including firearms which had been stolen.

Thabang Mokoena (22), Lefu Mokoena (22) and Puseletso Mokoena (25), who are not related, are alleged to have burgled a farm house near Petrus Steyn on 9 August 2017.

This occurred while the owner was away on holiday. After thoroughly combing the scene for clues, W/O Andries Opperman, Sgt Leseze Mguni and local farm patrollers started searching for suspects. They were arrested on Thursday, 10 August at three different houses in Mamafubedu – Petrus Steyn.

Properties such as two 9mn pistols, electrical appliances, entertainment equipment, liquor, and groceries were recovered.

“We applaud the cooperation between members of the public, local farm security and the police. The people of Mamafubedu are living up to their promise: to refrain from buying stolen goods and blow the whistle on crime, “said Bethlehem Cluster Commander Maj Gen Jan Tsotetsi.

Suspects were denied bail and their case postponed to 30 August in the same court when they will answer for possession of suspected stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

