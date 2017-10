Five suspects are appearing in the Fouriesburg Magistrates’ Court today for cross border crimes.

These men, who are aged between 32 and 46, were nabbed at the weekend at the Caldonspoort land port of entry and at a farm near Fouriesburg.

Two vehicles, one stolen in Gauteng and the other’s registration details altered were recovered.

In addition, three more suspects were arrested when several boxes containing unlicensed ammunition were also found.

