ANC create racial polarization

The ANC government must stop populism and realize that the people of the Free State and South Africa’s patience is running out with a government that keeps stealing their money.

It is the opinion of Mr. Wouter Wessels, FF Plus MPL in the State Legislature debate. He took part in the discussion on the budget for the Department of the Premier.

“We are in trouble and our trouble is due to the poor economic situation, budget deficits, unemployment, and poverty. Today there is an increasing racial polarization in South Africa than ever before,” he said. The recent Spur incident is an indication of this problem.

Mr. Wessels criticized the ANC government for scapegoat politics they practice and for fanning racial polarization because of irresponsible statements and shifting the blame to whites, as the premier and other ANC MPLs did during the debate.

Wessels warned the premier to learn a lesson from the history of countries like Rwanda and Zimbabwe. In these countries, one ethnic group is publicly acknowledged by the government to be the scapegoat, and this has led among other things to the killing of more than a million Tutsis in 100 days in Rwanda. Also, the total impoverishment of Zimbabwe is a result of the expulsion of white farmers. Today, Rwanda is one of the poorest countries in Africa and more than 70% of the Zimbabwean population will suffer from poverty and starvation.

“South Africa is not on a better road. We need responsible leadership. An administration whose priorities are together, to adequately address the problems in the province, to prosecute corrupt and dishonest officials and spend funds where it is needed. Magazines and newspapers for propaganda purposes, indabas, and forums are not required in the Free State.”

“We do not need a government that always blames the past and others for their shortcomings and run the country into the ground. The money becomes less and the plans that the Prime Minister makes cost money, and does not address the basic needs of the people of the Free State. When things go wrong, it is the ‘white’ man’s fault. Where will it end?” Asked Wessels.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News