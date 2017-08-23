Former Minister who criticized Zuma, investigated for murder

One of the ministers who criticized Zuma and was removed from his post is now being investigated on charges of attempted murder.

It is alleged that Ngoako Ramatlhodi tortured one of his tenants who did not pay rent with boiling water. Joseph Menge said Ramatlhodi and his bodyguards first hit him with an iron object and a frying pan, after which they tortured him by throwing boiling water over him.

Ramatlhodi vehemently denies the allegations and will reveal his version of the events in due course.

He was fired as a minister in March after refusing to appoint Mzwanele Manyi as Director General of the Department of Mineral Resources because Manyi was an outspoken Gupta supporter.

Manyi has now taken over two of the Guptas media companies in a suspicious transaction.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News