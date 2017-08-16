FNB CEO says he will not fly with SAA

Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank, Jacques Celiers, indicated on social media that he would not make use of SAA’s services anymore. He is now looking at “honest alternatives.”

FNB spokesperson Lwazi Stuurman told media that Celliers will not comment.

Malusi Gigaba has indicated that he will approach Celliers on the move.

It is not known what the nature of the argument was and why he implied that SAA is not honest.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

