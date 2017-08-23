Five years since the arrest of General Johan Booysen and the Cato Manor Detectives

Here is necessary read post by General Johan Booysen on Facebook. He was arrested 5 years ago and spent the night behind bars after trumped up charges were brought against him by the Zuma783 cabal. The atmosphere for his arrest and that of almost 30 other detectives from the former Cato Manor Organized Crime unit was created by the Sunday Times newspaper, with a so-called investigative unit consisting of Stefan Hofstatter, Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Rob Rose.

The editor of the Sunday Times at the time was Ray Hartley. Hartley is a senior manager in the Tiso Blackstar group today, owner of titles such as Sunday Times and Financial Mail. Rob Rose is the current editor of the Financial Mail. The Sunday Times fed the public a fake news story that the Cato Manor Organized Crime unit operated as a hit squad. This was done in the usual sensational style of the Sunday Times, which ran the story with screaming headlines for weeks.

The truth of the matter is that the Cato Manor Organized Crime Unit was handling the most demanding of investigations like taxi violence and did a tremendous job. False information and accusations were ” leaked ” to the Sunday Times by the Zuma783 cabal, only because the cabal wanted to remove General Johan Booysen, who as the head of Organized Crime in KZN oversaw the investigation into a KZN tenderpreneur, Thoshan Panday, who defrauded the KZN SAPS of R60 million in cahoots with his SAPS accomplice Colonel Navin Madhoe.

Panday is a Zuma783 money provider and a business partner of Edward Zuma. Panday and Madhoe subsequently tried to bribe General Booysen with R2 million, was arrested for that, but was never prosecuted by the head of the NPA in KZN, Adv Moipone Noko, who is part and parcel of the Zuma783 cabal.

General Booysen was not even the head of the Cato Manor unit at the time; he was provincial head of Organized Crime. The Cato Manor unit was led by Colonel Rajen Aiyer, who was one of the cabal leaking false information to the Sunday Times. Rajen Aiyer is still General Booysen’s chief accuser. Aiyer was recently arrested by IPID on charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice after he trumped up charges against an innocent man in an unrelated matter. Aiyer hated General Booysen after General Booysen acted against him in a disciplinary matter.

General Booysen was since cleared of all charges against him by the High Court after General Booysen brought an application in this regard. He was also cleared by an independent panel chaired by Adv Nazeer Cassim and the Labor Court. Yet General Booysen was locked out of his office and replaced by General Patrick Mbotho, who was later transferred to the Western Cape as head of detectives. The same Mbotho was recently in the news because he sent graphic pornographic videos out on an official SAPS Whatsapp group for senior managers in the Western Cape. The fact that Mbotho replaced General Booysen means he is trusted by the Zuma783 cabal.

Yet General Booysen remains on the charge sheet of the NPA led by Shaun the Sheep, together with 2 former detectives who already passed away due to stress induced heart conditions, Capt Neville Eva and Capt Vincent Auerbach.

Now after my long intro, here is General Booysen’s post now:

Today five years ago I was arrested with members of Cato Manor on trumped up charges. The ordeal has left a number of casualties in its wake. Two of the members tragically passed away. Others’ health had been affected. The real victims though is the public. They were delivered to brutal criminals, who once respected Cato Manor.

Violent crime has increased exponentially in the greater Durban area. Criminals murder, rob, and rape with impunity. In the period preceding Cato Manor’s closure, they had put more than 400 criminals behind bars. Those responsible for Cato Manor’s demise all have blood on their hands. A cursory glance at what happened to some of the cabals whom I have identified in my book reveals the following. Riah Phiyega – suspended. Nobulele Mbekela – suspended. Richard Mdluli facing criminal charges in court. Mamonye Ngobeni – suspended. Berning Ntlemeza – removed from his post by the High Court. Noncobo Jiba – struck off the roll of advocates. Laurence Mwrebi – struck off the roll of advocates. Rajen Aiyer – arrested by IPID. Nathi Mthetwa – replaced as police minister. Sunday Times’ ‘ investigative unit, ‘ i.e., Hofstetter, Wa Afrika – shut down. Panday and Madhoe were informed that they are to face charges for attempting to bribe me. Spare a thought for those in the NPA who were ostracized for not towing the Jiba line, i.e., advocates Simpiwe Mhlotshwa ( who refused to charge Cato Manor and Bheki Mnyati (who insisted Panday and co be prosecuted) Both have left the NPA and are now in private practice. Likewise – spare a thought for those within SAPS and the NPA who against many odds still do their work admirably.

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

South Africa Today – South Africa News