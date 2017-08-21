Five farm attacks over the weekend in South Africa

The agricultural organization TAU SA on Sunday night called on people living on farms and smallholdings to sharpen their safety and always be vigilant of possible attacks.

The appeal comes after reports of about five attacks over the weekend. Four people died in the attacks.

Henry Geldenhuys, chairman of the TAU’s safety committee, said according to their statistics there were already 23 attacks in which six people died this month. There have been 277 attacks in the past year in which 55 people were killed.

Ian Cameron, AfriForum’s head of community safety, said the latest killings took place on the R24 in Moon Bay in North West on Saturday night. The owner of the Big Creek Lodge, Arno Niehaus, 53, was robbed and strangled by two men.

Two men asked for a room after 22:00, according to Cameron.

“The men then had access to the premises, and it is unclear what happened afterward. Niehaus’s son found his body this morning. ”

* Anton Smuts, 64, a farmer of Kinross in Mpumalanga, was also killed on Saturday. According to Geldenhuys, he was shot on his farm and loaded him into his bakkie.

“The suspects then took his body to the Afghanistan squatter camp and burned it in his car,” said Geldenhuys.

Residents of the area saw the burning bakkie on Saturday night and called the emergency services.

* Piet van Zyl, 69, and his wife, Tilla, 66, were also shot dead on their farm in the Immerpan area on Saturday night.

According to a statement issued by TAU SA, there were five attackers.

* James Munroe, a farmer at the Ncaduzi farm in Barberton, and two other people were in the house on Sunday morning when three armed robbers entered a bathroom window and attacked them.

According to TAU SA, everyone was tied up.

“A 9mm firearm was pointed at Munroe three times, but no shots were fired. He was hit with the gun on the back of the head. ”

A laptop, DVD player, cell phone and bakkie’s keys were stolen. The bakkie itself was not stolen.

A towel and knife were dropped by the robbers and will be used as evidence.

No-one has been arrested, and the police investigation continues.

South Africa Today – South Africa News