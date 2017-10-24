Fiscal Commission proposed as watchdog on fiscal policy

South Africa is experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis because of the mismanagement and abuse of the ANC government.

Against this background, the FF Plus has formulated a thorough fiscal policy framework with innovative proposals to re-establish the country’s economy on the road to prosperity.

According to Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus, the magnitude of the country’s current economic crises is such that innovative thinking will have to take place to grow the economy again.

One of the proposals is the establishment of a Fiscal Commission (FC), similar to institutions like the USA, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Canada, and Japan.

The task of the CC will be to ensure that an independent institution exercises an overview of fiscal policy, just as the Reserve Bank is currently conducting an independent review of monetary policy.

Also, the emphasis is placed on the foundations of a successful free-market system, as only a fully-fledged free-market system, according to the FF Plus, can maximize the economy, free from the brake pads of government interference.

It emphasizes the importance of private property rights which is the cornerstone of the free-market system and without which there will be no incentive to trade with South Africa.

Of the variety of issues discussed in the document, a smaller and more functional government and state institutions are free from corruption, better policing, education and medical services, merit appointments and a fair tax system.

Dr. Groenewald said the FF Plus considers the FC to be of the utmost importance to ensure that government overspending is restricted in the interests of the taxpayer and to ensure that the state is not managed on a fiscal cliff.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News