FF Plus requests MRK to investigate hate speech against student

A student at the University of North West, Phomolo Moaba, commented to the Black Monday on Facebook, saying: “Wearing black will not change a thing !! You’re (sic) all gonna (sic) be murdered like your master Terreblanche “.

Another student, Nokuthula Ligege, primary of House “Wag-a-Bietjie” on the campus of the University of the Free State (UFS), said on her Facebook profile: “Like … All this killing would not be necessary if you had just GAVE BACK THE LAND !!!! “(sic).

Despite Moaba’s apology, FF Plus still claims that they are acting against her and has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission (MRC).

Michal Groenewald leader of the FF Plus in North West said Moaba’s statement is blatant hate speech.” Although Moaba removed her comments from social media and apologized, the damage has already been done. South Africa is at a juncture that concerns racial polarization, and we simply cannot accept such statements.”

The FF Plus wrote an official statement regarding Ligege’s speech to the Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the UFS, Prof. Francis Petersen, in which effective disciplinary action is demanded against the student.

The UFS has indicated that a supposed process of remedial justice has been initiated and that it was immediately taken against the student through dialogue.

The residents of the house were invited to a dialogue session after the week’s events, where Ligege’s comments and residents’ unhappiness was discussed. Ligege did not attend because she apparently went home.

