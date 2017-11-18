FF Plus, Gauteng Premier and police’s discussion of crime and farm murders result in positive action

A discussion between the FF Plus and the leadership of Gauteng, that focused on crime and farm murders in particular, reached a positive outcome as the FF Plus’s plans to address the problems by means of joint actions was accepted in principle and the governmental leadership agreed to execute the proposed plans.

The FF Plus was represented by Dr Pieter Groenewald, leader of the party, and Mr Philip van Staden, FF Plus MPL in Gauteng. The Premier of Gauteng, Mr David Makhura, was accompanied by the province’s MEC for Community Safety, Ms Sizakele Emelda Nkosi-Malobane, as well as a senior team from the police, which included the deputy provincial commissioner.

Amongst other things, the FF Plus suggested that the public must be involved by means of a committee that will liaise between the community, the Premier’s office and the MEC so as to form a united front against crime.

The MEC agreed to this and confirmed that such a committee will form part of her future crime fighting strategy.

Also significant is the fact that the Premier agreed that special unites are needed for effective rural protection and that special attention must be paid to certain crucial points, like Mulderdsdrif and Kameeldrift.

The Premier also confirmed that he understands why the FF Plus feels that rural safety must be greatly emphasised and that he recognises the significance of food security.

Ms Nkosi-Malobane requested that the discussion must be resumed as early as January 2018, when the FF Plus will bring proposals for how to execute their plans to the table so as to effectively combat crime and farm murders in the province.

It was also agreed that all the relevant parties will extensively consult with the community on ground level to get their input with regard to the matter.

“Today’s meeting was extremely positive. We all agree that things can’t carry on like this and that as leaders, we have the responsibility to draw up workable plans and bring them to the table for the sake of the public’s safety.

“Crime and murder in particular are big problems that have an immensely negative impact on everybody’s lives. The time has come for us leaders, from both sides of the table, to take action,” Dr Groenewald and Mr Van Staden reiterated after the discussion.

Read the original article by Dr. Pieter Groenewald on the FF Plus website

South Africa Today – South Africa News