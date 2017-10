The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the USA is investigating the multimillion-rand contracts that Transnet has obtained from Guptas.

Money that has been transferred between South Africa, Dubai, and the USA will come under the spotlight.

Ashish and Amol Gupta are treated as American citizens, and they are cousins of Atul and Ajay Gupta.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

