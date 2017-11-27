Farm terrorism continues

Die Vryburger

Farm terrorism continues

While many people in Pretoria went to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum against farm murders to the government, farm attacks continued this weekend.

During an attack by terrorists on a farm in the Alexandria area in the Eastern Cape, the elderly Mr. Riaan Scheepers was severely assaulted and is currently fighting for his life in a hospital.

As usual, the police believe it was a robbery because the terrorists had taken Mr. Scheepers’s vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned, indicating that they had no intention of keeping the vehicle, and experts believe it disables robbery as a motive.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

