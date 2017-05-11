Farm attacks are currently highest since 1990

Eleven countrywide farm attacks have already taken place in May, and since January this year, there have been 160 farm attacks in which 32 people were killed.

According to Mr. Henry Geldenhuys, deputy president of TLU SA and chairman of the Security Committee, farm attacks are higher than any year since 1990 when TAU SA started to keep statistics.

In one day there were farm attacks in three provinces, indicating that the whole country is being targeted.

Farm attacks occurred in Roossenekal, the Assen district in North West and between Secunda and Bethal.

A private company, the Heritage Protection Group (HPG), who are trained to track criminals together with private helicopters were brought in to help search for suspects.

Mr. Geldenhuys once again called on farmers to become more involved in security structures. “As farmer, you are responsible for your own safety and also your neighbor’s. Farmers need to increase their safety.”

Meanwhile, TLU SA has been struggling to have a meeting with lt.genl Khomotso Phahlane, acting national police commissioner, and the minister of police, since October last year. Since TLU SA has positive solutions and wants to help with the escalating problem.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

