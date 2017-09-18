Fake news / Satire sites – updated list

Fake news websites are internet websites that deliberately publish fake news, propaganda and hoaxes claiming to be real news. Social media is often used to drive web traffic to the fake news sites and strengthen their effects for either financial or political gain.

Daniel Sutherland has compiled a handy updated list of fake news sites.

Live Monitor

iMzansi

Mzansi LIVE

African News Updates

Mzansi Stories

CitySun [ Run by a ZANC cadre ]

Gossip Mill Mzansi

Pretorialive

Peace FM Online

nationalnewsbulletin

Hinn News – A Nigerian clickbait and fake news site.

NEWSATLAST.COM

allnews.co.za

southafricauncut.com

South African Morning Post [ FB ]

dodgysaministers.com

I think everyone knows by now that ANN7 [ Jimmy TV ] and New Age [ free toilet paper ] are Zupta mouthpieces and can be regarded as fake sites.

Daily Vox – media arm of the Fallist movement at universities.

Buzz South Africa – Caution is advised here. They are also operating in the click bait crowd and is run by Nigerian nationals.

Weekly Xpose – Run by the ex-convict Sushi king and Zupta ally Kenny Kunene.

Black Opinion – Pure hate speech site, run by the hired Zupta goon, Andile Mngxigupta

African Times – africantimesnews.co.za – Run by the disgraced ex Sunday Times reporter Piet Rampedi, who was the main author behind the fake news so-called SARS ” rogue unit.”

Piet Rampedi is a dyed-in-the-wool Zupta supporter.

wmcleaks.com, wmc-scams.co.za , whitemonopolycapital.com and related fake sites with a WMC theme set up in India by the ex Gupta employee Saurabh Aggerwal – who worked at ANN7 and The New Age – in conjunction with Kapil Garg, the owner of CNET Infosystem, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh , India.

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

