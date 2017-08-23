Faith Muthambi on ‘awol’

It appears that the Minister of Public Service and Administration, Faith Muthambi, is absent without leave.

She has so far not arrived at parliament where she has to account for public funds she used to fly family and friends to Cape Town.

According to political observers, the ANC is protecting Faith against the many accusations of corruption against her.

She must also answer why she has a personal staff of 27 members, including the former controversial SABC head, Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s daughter, instead of the 10 allowed by the ministerial handbook.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

