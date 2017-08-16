Faith Muthambe hides over family air travel

The controversial minister of public service and administration, Faith Muthambe, chose not to appear before a parliamentary committee to undergo cross-examination about her thirty relatives who had flown to the Cape budget speech. The committee was there, but she just did not turn up or apologize.

Meanwhile, other ANC members did not attend the committee sitting because it was chaired by Makhosi Khoza, who is totally anti-Zuma. They believe that she must be removed as chairperson and disciplined. They wrote a letter in this regard to the ANC’s chief whip.

The internal turmoil of the ANC thus prompted the minister to be temporarily suspended with the wrongful expenditure of public funds, and the presidency also silent about it.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

