Every state entity needs a reversal strategy due to failure

The government cannot use the Public Works Department to solve the country’s unemployment problem. The country needs a smaller and more streamlined department to do its job more efficiently, said Dr. Corné Mulder, chief whip of the FF Plus.

At the department’s budget debate Dr. Mulder said, there is no way in which the department can provide the country’s 6.9 million unemployed work.

He says what the country needs are a smaller and more effective government, but the ANC is unable to deliver.

Dr. Mulder also referred to the Nkandla saga, the minister pointed out that the department has an appalling image, precisely because of this kind of experience by South Africans.

About the department’s supposed reversal strategy, Dr. Mulder asked the minister why almost every department in government and nearly every state entity needs a reversal strategy because it had failed over the past twenty years.

“How on earth do you get it right?” Dr. Mulder asked.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

